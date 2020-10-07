A 36-year-old man has been arrested after an incident in which a police officer was hit by a vehicle.

The female officer was speaking to a man sitting in a black Nissan Juke car at Sainsbury’s, Grantham, at around 9.40 am today (7th October) when the car reversed and struck her.

The car was then driven out of the car park, heading south on the A52 and out of the town on Bridge End Road.

The officer sustained severe head injuries, including a fracture to her skull and was rushed to hospital by the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The full extent of her injuries are not yet known.

Officers pursued the suspect and arrested him within the hour, on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision.

He was then further arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, and possession of cannabis.

Chief Superintendent Jon McAdam:

“This was a shocking incident in which an officer was injured while simply carrying out their duties.

“We acted quickly to arrest the suspect and investigations are continuing.

“While we work to find out more about the incident, it’s worth repeating that it is never acceptable for officers to be assaulted and it should not be considered ‘part of the job’.

“It is a stark reminder of the dangers our staff face on a daily basis to help keep people safe.

“I’d urge anyone who saw the incident, or who has information or dashcam footage, to get in touch as it may help our investigation.”