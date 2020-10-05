Section 60 order that was put in place in Crowthorne and Sandhurst on Friday (2/10) has now been lifted.

The order was put in place in response to specific intelligence of pre-arranged fights being organised between groups of youths in the area and the discovery of discarded weapons in the area.

The order was in place from 2pm on Friday, and ceased at 2pm today (5/10).

Under the Public Order Act, the Section 60 order temporarily allowed officers greater powers to stop and search people for items connected with violence, in a defined location.

Local Policing Area Commander for Bracknell & Wokingham, Superintendent Felicity Parker, said: “While the Section 60 order was in place, a large number of searches were conducted in the area.

“During this time, I am pleased to report that no weapons were located, and this order has had the desired effect of preventing serious violence from taking place.

“Prevention is clearly always preferable to the need to respond to incidents, and so I hope that our actions have been re-assuring to the local community. Our high visibility patrols had the desired effect of deterring people from carrying weapons.

“Although we have now taken the decision to lift the Section 60 order, this can be re-enacted at any time in response to intelligence, and I would issue a stark warning to anybody who feels that they can carry weapons, that our officers will still be able to apply their ordinary stop and search powers.

“This requires officers to have reasonable grounds of suspecting someone of carrying a weapon, controlled drug or any other tool to commit crime, and can and will be conducted if deemed necessary.

“The situation in Crowthorne and Sandhurst will be closely monitored over the coming days, and, if the grounds exist, a new Section 60 can be instigated.

“We will also continue to provide a visible presence of police in the area, and so if you have any information, please don’t hesitate to speak to one of our officers, or call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101.

“I would like to offer my sincere thanks to the residents of Crowthorne and Sandhurst who were affected by this order.

“I would also like to thank our partners for their support with this operation, especially the local schools for their work with pupils and parents, and the youth workers who joined officers during their patrols.

“This order was put in place as a preventative measure and to re-assure you all. We will always listen to local concerns and act accordingly to keep our communities safe.”