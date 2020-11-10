The organiser of a large gathering at a residential address has been reported for consideration of a £10,000 fine by police

On Sunday, 25 October, at approximately 11:30pm, police were called by a member of the public who reported seeing a large number of people at a residential address in Harrow.

After officers arrived, they were unable to enter the property due to the number of people inside. It was established that the gathering was a religious service. Attendees made no attempt to socially distance or wear a face covering.

Officers engaged with the organiser and explained that they were in breach of the Coronavirus regulations and that guests needed to leave immediately. All 86 attendees then left the premises.

The organiser has since been reported for consideration of a £10,000 fine.

Coronavirus regulations have been put in place to save lives. To keep yourself out of trouble and to keep everyone safe, do not organise or attend large gatherings.

PC Sean Carroll, of the North West BCU, said: “The Coronavirus regulations have been put in place to protect us all and it is deeply disappointing that people continue to flout them. On this occasion, due to the seriousness of the breach, it was decided that the organisers should be reported for consideration of a fine. Large gatherings such as this can be a breeding ground for the virus, so we make no apologies for our determined efforts to shut them down and report the rule breakers.”