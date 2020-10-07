Ryan Owen-Brewerton, aged 20, of Appleford Drive, Abingdon was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court today (7/10) to seven years’ imprisonment and has been disqualified from driving for six years and six months, following which he will have to take an extended test.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of causing death by dangerous driving and driving a vehicle whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit at a previous hearing on 20 August.

At around 9.30pm on Tuesday 7 July this year, Owen-Brewerton was travelling along Ock Street in a red BMW when he collided a pedestrian and then a black Vauxhall Insignia.

The pedestrian, 20-year-old Kacper Grezeszek was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

Owen-Brewerton was arrested the same day (7 July) and was charged on 9 July.

When breath tested, he was found to have 90 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml. The legal limit is 35.

Investigating officer, PC Mark Dunne, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am satisfied that Owen-Brewerton pleaded guilty to these offences and has now been sentenced.

“Shortly before the collision, CCTV captured Owen-Brewerton driving over the speed limit and making a number of dangerous overtakes on the road. His speed immediately prior to the incident was measured at 78mph.

“This was a horrific incident that once again highlights the dangers of drink driving and speeding.

“We work tirelessly to bring to justice those who think it is acceptable to get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol and drive in excess of the speed limit, putting the lives of other road users in danger.

“Even the smallest amount of alcohol can impair your ability to drive – it’s not worth the risk.

“My thoughts remain with the family of Kacper Grezeszek and hopefully the sentencing today can bring some form of closure for them.”