Detectives are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious collision in Enfield.

Police were called at 4.20am on Tuesday, 6th October to reports of a collision between a van and a pedestrian in Bullsmore Lane, EN1.

Paramedics from London Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

The pedestrian, a 37-year-old man, was treated at the scene before being taken to an east London hospital. He remains in a serious condition. His family have been informed.

No arrests have been made; enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.

The van driver stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or 020 8597 4874 and quote CAD 799/06Oct20.