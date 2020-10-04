Residents and unit owners have been left angered after a lorry has fly-tipped tonnes of waste Asbestos in Chandlers Ford.

The mass haul has been dumped outside the Dasic Marine Limited unit, on Eagle Close industrial estate in Chandlers Ford.

A witness has said the offending lorry was sign written “Windsor Waste Management” to which the company confirmed that they sold the offending lorry in August.

Owners so far have been left to clear up the dangerous materials and pay for the removal.

The police have refused to investigate the Fly-tipping due to the location being on private land. Fly-tipping is defined as the ‘illegal deposit of any waste onto land that does not have a licence to accept it’ Fly-tipping is a serious criminal offence for which you can be prosecuted. The courts have various powers available to them to tackle fly-tipping, including imprisonment, unlimited fines and an order to deprive rights to a vehicle used to commit the offence.

Asbestos still kills around 5000 workers each year, this is more than the number of people killed on the road. Around 20 tradesman die each week as a result of past exposure. However, asbestos is not just a problem of the past. It can be present today in any building built or refurbished before the year 2000.

When materials that contain asbestos are disturbed or damaged, fibres are released into the air. When these fibres are inhaled they can cause serious diseases. These diseases will not affect you immediately; they often take a long time to develop, but once diagnosed, it is often too late to do anything. This is why it is important that you protect yourself now.

The Environment Agency have been informed due to the health risk posed and under the condition there is more than 5 cubic metres of fibrous asbestos or 75 litres of potentially hazardous waste in drums or containers there is a duty to contact the Environment Agency.

The Environment Agency investigates incidents of large-scale, serious, organised illegal dumping or immediately threatens human health or the environment.