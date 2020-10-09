The Queen recognises KFRS people for long service and national pandemic work

Former Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) Director of Operations Sean Bone-Knell and current Head of Procurement at KFRS, Tina Butler, have been recognised in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Sean, who retired from KFRS in March 2020, after 33 years of service, has been awarded the Queen’s Fire Service Medal – a prestigious medal given to members of the fire services in the UK and Commonwealth for distinguished services or gallantry.

Sean said: “I was so surprised and proud when I first found out, having only just adjusted to life after the fire and rescue service having retired in March this year.”

Over the years Sean’s dedication to the fire service stretched further than Kent too, having held three roles as part of the National Fire Chief’s Council – Marine Firefighting Lead Officer, Road Safety Lead Officer, and Dementia Lead Officer – through which he was able to help steer national policy and make a difference within fire services and communities across the UK.

He added: “My career has seen many unique moments and incidents that will stay with me for the rest of life alongside some memorable times when major events such as the Tour de France and Olympics needed contingency planning for the County. It has also taught me to enjoy every moment as life is so precious in this beautiful County we live in. My wife Teresa and my daughters Emily and Lucy have always supported me in my career and this honour could not have been achieved without them. They’ve have allowed me to dedicate my career to working with what I see as the best Fire and Rescue Service in the Country and protecting the people and communities of Kent & Medway.”