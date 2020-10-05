A Direction to Leave was served on Friday 2 October 2020 on the first group of Travellers who moved onto the grounds of Rayleigh Leisure Centre on the 30th of September 2020. A court summons will be served to them tomorrow (6 October 2020).

The removal process for the second group of Travellers is being initiated separately.

Rochford District Council, the Essex Countywide Traveller Unit (ECTU) and Essex Police are aware that another group has moved onto land at Rayleigh Leisure Centre car park.

The Council continues to work in partnership with the ECTU and Essex Police who continue to closely monitor the site.

As this is an ongoing matter the Council will continue to publish updates as and when available.