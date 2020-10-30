Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a motorbike in North Swindon yesterday (29/10).

At 5.30pm, a motorcyclist travelling east on Thamesdown Drive was in collision with a Peugeot 208 at the Oakhurst Way junction.

The motorcyclist, a local 18-year-old man, sustained injuries to his arm and pelvis. He was initially taken to the Great Western Hospital before being conveyed to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for surgery. His next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed until just before midnight to allow collision investigators to carry out their enquiries at the scene.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, including anyone who may have a dash cam fitted to their vehicle.

Please call 101 and quote log number 230 of October 29.