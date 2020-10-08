Police are currently on scene following a collision on the A414, North Weald this morning, Thursday 8 October.

Emergency services were called just before 5.20am with reports that a cyclist and a car had been in collision.

Two people have been reported to be injured.

The road will remain closed into the morning, drivers are asked to please avoid the area where possible.

If anyone have any information or dash cam footage they are asked to call us on 101 quoting incident 152 of Thursday 8 October.