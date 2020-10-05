Today, the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has launched the new Job Entry Targeted Support scheme (JETS) to help those who have lost their job due to the pandemic get back into the workplace.

The scheme will provide targeted support for those out of work for three months, with help from writing CV’s to interview coaching, backed by £238 million.

This is in addition to the £30 billion Plan for Jobs, which includes measures such as the Job Retention Bonus to encourage firms to keep furloughed workers, the Kickstart Scheme to subside jobs for those aged 16-24 claiming Universal Credit and economic incentives for companies to hire apprenticeships and offer traineeships. Already, £900 million has been invested to double the number of work coaches and £32 million for the National Careers Service.

The scheme has been welcomed by Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage, who commented:

“I know that government support has already been a lifeline for many of my constituents, with over 11000 on furlough.

“But sadly, not every job can be protected as we face the continuing implications of the pandemic. That is why I am especially pleased to see the new JETS scheme, helping those who are now unemployed get back into work.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said:

“Our unprecedented support has protected millions of livelihoods and businesses since the start of the pandemic, but I’ve always been clear that we can’t save every job.

“I’ve spoken about the damaging effects of being out of work, but through JETS we will provide fresh opportunities to those that have sadly lost their jobs, to ensure that nobody is left without hope.”