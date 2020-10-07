The sister of a man killed in a fatal road traffic collision in Abingdon has released a tribute

Kacper Grezeszek, aged 20, sadly died on Tuesday 7 July 2020, following a road traffic collision in Ock Street.

His sister has paid the following tribute:

“It is impossible to bring Kacper back to life, nothing can make up for the loss of my little brother.

“The last months were the hardest and the most painful ones in my life.

“I have just one wish… I am begging everyone to be responsible – if not for yourselves do it for others.

“We lost someone beloved in such tragic circumstances, it is heartbreaking.

“Please, never drink and drive and always be extremely careful during driving, be brave enough to stop someone drunk driving and report every single act of dangerous driving to police.

“I do not wish anyone to go through what our family have had to. JUST BE WISE.