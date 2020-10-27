CCTV images have been released following a theft from a medical school.

The suspect allegedly walked into Nottingham Medical School, in Derby Road, Lenton, on 12 October at 4.20pm.

While he was in the medical centre, it is alleged that he walked into an office and stole two mobile phones and a tablet.

Nottinghamshire Police has released CCTV images in a bid to identify the man in the image, as he may be able to help with enquiries.

PC Natalie Kominiak, of Nottinghamshire Police said: “Taking someone’s possessions without their consent is unacceptable and we are keen to bring the person responsible to justice.

“We take theft very seriously. If you recognise the man in the photo, please get in touch, as he may have some information that may help our investigation.”