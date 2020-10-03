One of the most dangerous places to work is on the hard shoulder of a motorway. This is the same for Ambulance, Fire & Rescue, Highways Officers, Road-workers and Breakdown Recovery Operatives. As well as stranded motorists.

Here are photos of an incident from the M1 in Leicestershire . The technician in the van was repairing the front truck on the hard shoulder when his van was struck from the rear.

Amazingly injuries were minor as the van was unoccupied at the time.

Enquiries are ongoing by Leicestershire Police.