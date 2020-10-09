The theft of meat from a shop along with a number of assaults has led to the arrest and charge of a man from Deal

Jed Bedford, 24, of Goodwin Close, was arrested on Thursday 8 October 2020. He has been charged with grievous bodily harm, the assault of an emergency worker, theft, actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

The charges follow the serious assault of a man in Deal on 11 May 2020, the assault of a police officer on 26 August, the theft of meat from the Co-Operative supermarket in Mill Road on 6 September, the assault of another man in Deal on 18 September and criminal damage caused to a police cell on 8 October.

Mr Bedford appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 9 October and has been remanded in custody. He is next due to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday 6 November.