Great Northern, Southeastern, Southern and Thameslink, are working in collaboration with the British Transport Police as part of a new pilot scheme, which launches today (28th Sept) in London to further encourage people to wear face coverings.

The pilot, supporting the industry’s Safer Travel Pledge, will include a member of railway staff and a BTP officer patrolling stations and trains together to reinforce the message about government rules about wearing a face covering.

The trial builds on ongoing engagement with the public about wearing face coverings and is part of the railways ‘Four Es’ strategy for face covering compliance: ‘Engage, Explain, Encourage and Enforce.’

Despite the vast majority of people follow advice surrounding face coverings, fines will be issued to people who do not comply and refuse to leave the railway.

Face covering compliance on the railway is around 90% and together with the BTP, rail companies are committed to seeing how this can be increased further.

This does not affect people who are exempt from wearing face coverings as part of the rules, due to health reasons.

The pilot is to run until 22nd November. Rail companies and the BTP will then review the outcome, together with trade unions, before taking decisions about how this could inform any changes to current working arrangements.

As of 24th September, the British Transport Police have stopped 54,175 people to remind them of the rules, asked 3,842 people to leave the railway and issued 81 fines to those who have not complied.

Last week, the government announced that the maximum fine a person could receive for not wearing a face covering is now £6,400 in England.

Robert Nisbet, Director of Nations and Regions at the Rail Delivery Group, said: “We thank the vast majority of people who are wearing face coverings to help stop the spread of the virus and as part of our commitment through the safer travel pledge, we want to do even more to encourage passengers to wear a covering unless they are exempt. This pilot is a great example of rail companies working together with the British Transport Police to help ensure people can travel with confidence.”

Chief Superintendent Martin Fry, British Transport Police, said: “We know that the majority of people want to do the right thing and comply with the law, playing their part in protecting each other by wearing face coverings, not only on trains, but also in stations. Those who do comply with the law, or are exempt, have no need to worry. However, there is a minority who deliberately flaunt the law. This not only needlessly makes passengers nervous about travelling, it puts lives at risk.”