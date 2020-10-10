Police are investigating the circumstances of an incident in which two men had an unknown substance thrown over them.

Officers were called at just after 9pm on Friday 9 October to The Broadway in Jaywick, following reports of an assault in which two men had a substance thrown over them. It is not currently known what the substance is and enquiries are ongoing.

The two men, both of whom are aged in their 30s, went into shops on The Broadway in Jaywick to seek help and they doused themselves with water. A woman also collapsed at the scene from the fumes.

Paramedics, fire and police attended the scene and fortunately no-one was seriously injured.

Officers are currently investigating the circumstances of the attack and three suspects were seen fleeing the scene. One of the suspects is thought to have been wearing a black tracksuit while one of his accomplices wore a grey tracksuit.

The attack is believed to have been targeted and there is no wider risk to the public at this time.

Chief Insp Rob Huddleston said: “Whilst we understand that members of the public will be rightly concerned at hearing about this incident, we can reassure people that incidents like this are extremely rare.

“This incident is also believed to be targeted so we can reassure people that there is no wider threat to the community.

“We are doing all we can to catch those responsible and would urge anyone with information to come forward.”

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information can contact officers at Clacton CID on 101