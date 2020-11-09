The UK government has secured around 30 million doses of the potential vaccine – enough for 15 million people – in an agreement with the two firms behind it

The coronavirus vaccine is being developed by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech
It has been found to be 90% effective in preventing people from getting the virus
It is one of around 12 worldwide in the final stages of testing, but it is the first to produce any results
The firms say they can supply 50 million doses by the end of 2020 and 1.3 billion by the end of 2021
Today’s findings follow interim analysis of the vaccine’s phase 3 trials
Around 43,538 participants from six countries took part in the third stage of the clinical trials
They received two doses of either the immunisation or a placebo
Analysis suggests 90% of those involved were protected from the virus within 28 days of having their jabs