The UK government has secured around 30 million doses of the potential vaccine – enough for 15 million people – in an agreement with the two firms behind it

The coronavirus vaccine is being developed by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech

It has been found to be 90% effective in preventing people from getting the virus

It is one of around 12 worldwide in the final stages of testing, but it is the first to produce any results

The firms say they can supply 50 million doses by the end of 2020 and 1.3 billion by the end of 2021

Today’s findings follow interim analysis of the vaccine’s phase 3 trials

Around 43,538 participants from six countries took part in the third stage of the clinical trials

They received two doses of either the immunisation or a placebo

Analysis suggests 90% of those involved were protected from the virus within 28 days of having their jabs