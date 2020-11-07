The UK has imposed an immediate ban on all visitors from Denmark amid concerns over a new coronavirus strain that has spread to humans from mink

UK nationals or residents will be able to return to Britain from Denmark – but will have to isolate along with all members of their household for 14 days.

The new rules update regulations that came into force just a day earlier.

The transport secretary announced the changes shortly after 2am – less than two hours before they took effect.

Writing on Twitter, Grant Shapps said: “This decision to act quickly follows on from health authorities in Denmark reporting widespread outbreaks of coronavirus in mink farms. Keeping the UK public safe remains our top priority.”

Officials will contact anyone in the UK who has been in Denmark in the last fortnight to make sure they also self-isolate.

Denmark had been taken off the UK coronavirus travel corridors list on Friday after it first became apparent the mutated form of coronavirus was present in the country. It meant any passengers arriving in the UK from Denmark would need to self-isolate after their arrival.

U.S. coronavirus infections surged by at least 129,606 on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, the third consecutive daily rise of more than 100,000 cases as a third wave of COVID-19 sweeps the United States.

In the midst of the presidential election, the spike marks the fourth time that more than 100,000 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in the world’s worst-hit country, which is reporting about 95,000 daily cases on a seven-day average.

Twenty of the 50 states reported record increases on Friday, the same as Thursday when the national daily total crossed 120,000 for the first time.

The Midwest remains the hardest-hit region based on daily new cases per capita.

Illinois, marking the highest total, reported more than 10,000 daily cases for the first time, while record increases were reported in Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Also setting daily records were Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

In Wisconsin, an appeals court blocked Governor Tony Evers’s order to limit public gatherings to 25% of a building or room’s capacity, which was set to expire on Friday.

France has recorded 60,486 coronavirus cases in one day, its highest one-day total since the pandemic began.

The new figures bring the number of confirmed cases in the country to 1.7 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. A further 828 deaths were confirmed on Friday. Almost 40,000 people have now died from the virus in the country.

France is one week into a second lockdown with the aim of curbing the spread of the virus.

Under the lockdown restrictions, expected to be in place until 1 December, people can only leave their homes to go to work (if they cannot work from home), to buy essential goods, seek medical help or to exercise for one hour a day.

All non-essential shops, restaurants and bars are shut, but schools and creches remain open.