The UK’s second coronavirus wave is on track to surpass the “reasonable worst case scenario” of 85,000 deaths, scientific advisors fear

A two-week circuit breaker lockdown, as proposed by advisers back in September, is also no longer considered to be enough to suppress the deadly growth in cases.

It is now believed any national restrictions would have to last considerably longer.

It comes following the release of more worrying data on the growth of the epidemic, with the Office for National Statistics (ONS) predicting more than 50,000 people are being infected with the virus every day.

‘No more local lockdowns’ in Wales

When Wales’ national 17-day lockdown comes to an end on 9 November, there will not be a return to local restrictions. Instead, First Minister Mark Drakeford said he would announce on Monday a set of national rules “for the sake of clarity and simplicity”. He also said the UK government intends to hold a meeting to discuss a UK-wide approach to Covid rules at Christmas.

Peru’s government, wary about the coronavirus pandemic despite a slowdown of new cases, has asked people to stay away from cemeteries for the important Day of the Dead celebration when millions usually pay respects to relatives who have died.

The government of President Marin Vizcarra has urged people not to go to cemeteries on Sunday to visit the deceased for the Dia de los Difuntos, as the holiday is called in Spanish.

In capital Lima, the two largest cemeteries will be closed on Saturday and Sunday, when they normally receive around 100,000 people for the holiday, said Daniel Cáceda, manager of the entity that oversees the locations.

The eastern European country has recorded an average of 12,000 new cases each day over the past week.