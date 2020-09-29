A motorist was today jailed for two years after causing life changing injuries to a pedestrian while driving with a frosted up windscreen on Christmas Day last year in Romsey.

Callum Patrick Darch, 21, of Sutherland Close, Romsey, was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Anstey Road when the collision happened on December 25, 2019.

The victim, a 61-year-old woman from Romsey, was walking along the pavement when Darch’s vehicle mounted the curb and collided with her. He made off without stopping.

She suffered life-changing injuries to both legs as a result.

Southampton Crown Court heard Darch also collided with two parked vehicles as he drove away from the scene of the collision.

His vehicle was found nearby and he was arrested, during the arrest he was found to be in possession of a knuckle duster and an ASP baton.

As part of our subsequent investigations officers found that Darch had been driving with a frosted windscreen.

He was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Darch pleaded guilty to each offence and was today jailed for two years and banned from driving for 36 months, to commence on his release from prison.

PC Paul Morrison, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Darch indulged in a prolonged and deliberate course of dangerous driving which left a grandmother with life changing injuries.

“His selfish actions devastated a family on Christmas day. We, on the Roads Police Unit, will not tolerate such behaviour on our roads and we will leave no stone unturned in order to bring offenders to justice.

“Today’s outcome cannot repair the damage done, but I hope it brings some comfort to the family knowing that Darch has been held to account. His sentence should be seen as a warning to others – it’s not worth the risk.”