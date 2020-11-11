An appeal has been issued by officers investigating a report of threatening behaviour by a man with a screwdriver near Blue Bell Hill.

The incident happened between 1.15pm and 1.30pm on Saturday 7 November 2020 in Robin Hood Lane.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was walking over a footbridge with his wife and their dog, when they were approached by a man they did not know.

The victim asked the man to observe social distancing, and it is alleged the suspect pulled a screwdriver from his pocket and threatened him.

The suspect is described as being in his 30s to 40s, around 5 feet 10 inches tall, of medium build with short black hair and a black and grey beard. He was wearing a navy blue coat with a fur trimmed hood.

Police Sergeant Sarah Alvey of the Tonbridge and Malling Community Safety Unit said: ‘We are making enquiries to locate the person responsible for this distressing incident and are hoping someone recognises the description or saw the suspect in the vicinity.

’He continued walking towards Walderslade and I would also ask motorists who may have been in the area between 1pm and 2pm to check for any dashcam footage that shows a man fitting the description given.’

Anybody with information should contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/200647/20.