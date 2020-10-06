Police appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Slough.

It happened at around 8.45pm yesterday (5/10) in Chalvey Road East. The victim, a man in his forties, was hit in the head and sustained serious head injuries.

He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Dean Brown, based at Maidenhead police station said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have information about what happened to please come forward.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation however we believe it is likely there were people in the area at the time who may have seen or heard something, and may have captured dash-cam or CCTV footage.

“Chalvey Road East is closed and will remain so whilst we carry out our enquiries. As a result of this, there will be an increased police presence in the local area.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, or making a report online, quoting reference 43200313453.