A 24-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, 7 October and a 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, 8 October. Both males were arrested on suspicion of rape.

They were taken to east London police stations and have since been released on bail to return on a date in mid-November pending further enquiries.

On the night of 15 July 2019, a 31-year-old woman left a pub in Finsbury Park with two men. They walked for a short time before she was attacked in the N4 area. The men then left the scene.

The victim continues to be supported by specialist officers.

A thorough investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 3082/19Aug20.