An CCTV image of a car officers would like to trace in connection with a collision in Reading.

At 8.55pm on Friday 21 August a silver Audi turned from Oxford Road in to Belmont Road.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, stopped when he saw the car turn into the road and was concerned about the driver. He asked him if he was OK but the driver shouted and swore at him in response.

The driver then drove his car into the victim, who was attempting to cross the road, which hit him in to the opposite lane of Belmont Road. He then drove away down Belmont Road.

The victim sustained minor cuts and scrapes to his legs, arms and wrists and bruising to his legs. He did not require hospital treatment.

The offender is described as white, aged approximately in his mid twenties, with short shaved hair, a well-groomed beard and was wearing a grey t-shirt.

Investigating officer PC Samuel Rice, based at Reading police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who recognises the Audi shown or who witnessed this incident as the driver may have information which could assist us.

“Thankfully the victim suffered only minor injuries but the outcome could have been far more serious.

“If you have any details which could help us in our ongoing investigation please get in touch.”

To report any information which could assist officers, please contact police. You can get in touch via the online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200261958, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.