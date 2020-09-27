Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault in Trowbridge last night.

It happened in Castle Street, close to The Toy Shop, at around 10.15pm yesterday (26/09).

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered facial injuries which have required hospital treatment.

Detective Constable Paula Manley, from Central CID, said: “We know there were a number of witnesses who saw what happened, as this was the time that the pubs in Trowbridge had just closed so there were groups of people making their way home.

“The victim was assaulted, causing serious injuries to his face and causing him to initially lose consciousness.

“If you saw what happened and you haven’t already spoken to police then please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call Central CID on 101, quoting log 381 of yesterday (26/09). Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.