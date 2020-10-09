Detectives investigating a knife point robbery of a 15-year-old boy in Lewisham, are asking for help from the public to identify two people they wish to speak with.

On Tuesday, 22 September at approximately 2.10pm the victim was walking along Loampit Vale, SE13, when he was approached by two suspects. They threatened him with a knife before stealing his mobile phone and ear-pods. They then left the scene.

The victim was not physically harmed during the incident, but has been left shocked and upset by the experience.

Detectives from Lewisham are investigating and are very keen to hear from anyone who can name the individuals shown in the CCTV stills.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference 4373/22Sep