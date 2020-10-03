The victim was punched in the face and the man took his mobile phone and cash

Officers investigating a robbery in Canterbury are appealing for witnesses.

On Sunday 27 September 2020, at about 7.10pm the victim reported he was sitting in a parked car in Zealand Road, when four unknown men approached him.

It is reported that one of the men has made threats to the victim unless he handed over his belongings. The victim was then punched in the face and the man took his mobile phone and cash.

The victim was able to describe two of the men as follows –

Male 1: Aged around 19-years-old, about 5 foot 10 inches tall wearing all black with black gloves, a surgical mask and had his hood up. He spoke with a deep voice.

Male 2: Aged between 17 and 20-years-old and had light blue or green eyes. He was wearing a black, shiny padded coat with a fur hood and a black face covering.

He reported the other two men were wearing black clothing, face masks and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/173363/20.