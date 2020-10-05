Two suspects have been charged following an alleged robbery in Dover town centre.

Kent Police was called to a report that a man had been assaulted by a group of men in Cannon Street and had his wallet stolen shortly before 12.30am on Thursday 24 September 2020.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a facial injury and has since been discharged.

An investigation by Kent Police’s Chief Constable’s Crime Squad has since led to charges brought against two suspects.

Harry Lugg, 22, of Stembrook Court, Dover, and Lewis McCartney, 18, of Rochester Street, Chatham, have both been charged with one count of robbery and one count of fraud.

The fraud charges relate to the alleged use of a stolen bank card at a petrol station on the same day as the alleged robbery.

The two suspects appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 1 October and Friday 2 October and were remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 2 November 2020.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/170811/20.