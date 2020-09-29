Police have released a photo of a man they want to interview over an assault on a bus passenger in Pagham.

The bus passenger, aged 63, was travelling home on the 600 bus from Chichester to Pagham on Monday afternoon (21 September). Another passenger was abusing others on the bus about not wearing face masks, and the man interjected and asked him to stop, in particular to take the suspect’s attention away from a school girl he was abusive to.

However when the victim got off the bus at the stop outside the Lamb pub at Pagham at 4.30pm, the suspect followed him, and punched him in the face, and kicked him to the head when he fell down, before walking off.

The victim was treated facial injuries at St Richards Hospital in Chichester.

Police have released a photo of a man they want to trace, who is described as white, about 6′, and of slim build although he appeared quite muscular, in his early to mid-20’s. He was clean shaven with short hair and quite a prominent nose, and was wearing a light coloured top with light coloured trousers.

PC Tom Fisk said; “This was a nasty and unprovoked attack on a bus passenger simply supporting fellow passengers. We think people will recognise this suspect so if you can help please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1126 of 21/09.”