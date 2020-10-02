A 24 year-old man has been charged following a serious assault in Portsmouth that left a 26 year-old man injured on Wednesday 30 September.

The victim was treated for a laceration to his neck following the assault that took place at around 9:10pm at the Gamble Road junction with Malthouse Road.

A 24 year-old man was subsequently arrested and has been charged with two offences.

Joseph John Tomney of Fawcett Road in Southsea has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning (Friday 2 October).