There is currently no estimates for how long the closure is likely to remain in place on the M11 in Essex

The M11 in Essex is currently closed southbound between junctions 8 (Stansted Airport) and 7 (Harlow) due to an ongoing Essex Police incident.
Highways England traffic officers are on scene working with Essex Police to manage traffic at the scene. There is currently no estimates for how long the closure is likely to remain in place.
For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and you may wish to re-route or delay your journey.
If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, delay information will remain visible on our on-road variable message signs until delays have cleared.
Road user are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs.
- Exit at J8 Southbound onto the A120 west to Little Hadham.
- Continue on the A120 through Little Hadham and Standon to the A120/A10 roundabout.
- At the roundabout take the first exit onto the A10 south.
- Continue on the A10 through Colliers End, High Cross, Thundridge and Ware to the A10/A414 (Harlow) roundabout.
- At the A10/A414 roundabout take the first exit onto the A414 east to Harlow.
- Continue on the A414 through Harlow and rejoin the M11 at junction 7.