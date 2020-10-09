A 28-year-old man has been jailed for four years and 8 months for a one-punch assault which killed his victim. Luke Templeman, of Launder Terrace in Grantham, was drinking in the Kings Arms in Westgate, Grantham, on the evening of February 28.

He was joined by victim Danny Maguire who had been drinking at the pub prior to Templeman’s arrival at around 9pm.

They continued drinking together in the pub’s beer garden when their conversation became heated. Witnesses state that Templeman walked away from Mr Maguire but after taking a few steps returned to him.

They continued to talk and then without warning Templeman punched Mr Maguire once in the face. Mr Maguire, aged 34, fell to the ground where he lay motionless.

Police officers and ambulance were called to the scene at around 11.20pm. Mr Maguire was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre with a serious head injury which days later proved fatal and he sadly died on March 6.

Detective Inspector Jon Shield said: “This case tragically demonstrates the devastating consequences one punch can have. “Every weekend people, often fuelled by excessive quantities of alcohol, feel it is acceptable to get involved in violence. I hope the details of this case will make people think twice about their actions. Even one punch can kill. “Our sympathies go to the family of Mr Maguire, who I know will never fully recover from their loss.”