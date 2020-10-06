It’s now been officially confirmed that all Cineworld cinemas across the UK and Ireland will be temporarily closed from Friday (October 9) until further notice.

This is not a decision they have made lightly. They say they did everything in our power to support safe and sustainable re-openings of our cinemas and we are so very grateful for our employees who implemented the new protocols, which resulted in lots of positive feedback from customers who visited our cinemas and felt safe. A spokesman said they were very proud of the fact that cinemas were open for 2 months and there was not one COVID case resulting from visiting the cinema.

As we have done to date, we will do everything we can to save livelihoods and the company – this is an extremely delicate and tricky balance. We continue to work with the Cinema Association, to ensure we are lobbying government to support our employees and the industry which has so much cultural significance.

They will continue to monitor the situation closely and will communicate their future plans to resume operations once film studios are able to bring their pipeline of major movie releases back to the big screen. We can assure you that once a line-up of movie releases is confirmed, we will be ready to re-open our cinemas, as we did in July, with the same safety levels you have already seen while at the same time keeping the great experience that you are used to getting from us.

A big thank you goes to you, our movie-loving customers; your health and wellbeing has always been our priority during this difficult time and we look forward to welcoming you back as soon as possible to enjoy a full slate of films.