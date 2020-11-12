This beautiful little robin fell victim to the inhumane glue trap! His chest, legs and wings were entirely stuck, leaving him unable to escape

A member of the public found him and called the RSPCA but they discovered that both of his legs were broken and his wings and feathers were badly damaged. As a result, heartbreakingly, the kindest thing to do was to put him to sleep.

Sadly these aren’t illegal but we greatly disagree with the use of them.

If you see glue traps on sale to the general public, please email [email protected] with the following details:

Name and address of the store where the traps are being sold (include postcode where possible).

The manager or owner of the store concerned (if known) and the address if different to above.

The date the traps were seen on sale.