The M1 is currently blocked northbound near Luton in Bedfordshire between Junction 11 and Junction 11a. This is due to a serious road traffic collision involving several vehicles which has resulted in delays of at least 30 minutes.

Highways England Traffic Officers are on scene and Bedfordshire Police are also en route.

For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route your journey.

If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, you may wish to change your route, allow extra travel time and follow guidance from the on-road variable message signs.