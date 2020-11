The owner of the cow used to hear dogs barking at night so he put one CCTV camera.

Whilst reviewing the CCTV saw this unbelievable incident, that a leopard comes daily at night to meet the cow.

The cowlicks him with her tongue. The owner asked the previous owner of the Cow and came to know that the Leopard’s mum died when he was 20 days old The cow fed her milk to the Leopard.

Since then the Leopard thinks that the cow is his mum. He comes daily at night to see her. The cow is a natural mother