This was minutes away from disaster 4 out of 6 wheel nuts missing

Keen eyed officers have this morning at 11am stopped a HGV on the M3 after they were conducting motorway patrols and noticed wheel nuts missing.

4 out of the 6 wheel nuts on the off side were missing and the remaining two described as at the end of their thread just moments away from disaster.

The HGV was also carrying Hazardous Materials including gas canisters that would have been spilled across the carriageway if the lorrys tyres were lost.