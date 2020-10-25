With less than two weeks until Bonfire night on November 5th, This year is set to go off with a bigger bang than ever!

As large public gatherings have forced venues and public displays to cancel, more families are already purchasing Firework display packs ready for their very own back garden displays.

Sales have ‘Rocketed’ in the lead up to Bonfire Night, and it is suggested that many will continue throughout the week after with Guy Fawkes night falling on a Thursday, the weekend following will also be a prime day for celebrations to continue.

As many events are off the cards lots of Firework Pop-up shops have also appeared across the UK as the market leaders know people wont be able to attend events so they will turn to creating their own displays.

It is also expected that the Emergency services are planning for their busiest year yet as professional events wont go ahead forcing more armature users to put on back garden displays.

The Law is very clear on home Firework Displays: “You cannot buy ‘adult’ fireworks if you’re under 18, and it’s against the law for anyone to set off fireworks between 11pm and 7am, except on certain occasions.

Adult fireworks are category 2 and 3 fireworks – they do not include things like party poppers.

Category 4 fireworks can only be used by professionals.

The law says you must not set off or throw fireworks (including sparklers) in the street or other public places.

You must not set off fireworks between 11pm and 7am, except for:

Bonfire Night, when the cut off is midnight New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year, when the cut off is 1am

You can only buy fireworks (including sparklers) from registered sellers for private use on these dates:

15 October to 10 November 26 to 31 December 3 days before Diwali and Chinese New Year At other times you can only buy fireworks from licensed shops.

You can be fined up to £5,000 and imprisoned for up to 6 months for selling or using fireworks illegally. You could also get an on-the-spot fine of £90.”