Three men have been rushed to hospital after a triple stabbing in #Poplar, East-London

Met Police were called at 7:40pm to Three Colt Street, E14, and found three men suffering stab wounds.
Their conditions are not believed to be life threatening.
A devastated mother has slammed the sentence handed to the paedophile who raped her five-year-old daughter after he walked free from court with community...
Around a million pensioners across the UK will receive £140 off their fuel bills, thanks to government efforts working with energy firms to cut their costs...
Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team made the arrest in Brockman Road on Tuesday 13 October 2020 during enquiries into alleged drug dealing in the...
Officers from Surrey Roads Policing dealing with this collision in Ewell. The driver has blown a breath alcohol reading of 147u/g – the...
Police are searching for Jay Davis, who is wanted for absconding from Ford Prison. Jay, 33, is reported to have gone missing around 8am on Monday (12 October)...
Alessandro Maltese was returned to the UK via Heathrow on Thursday, 15 October following his arrest in Italy under a European Arrest Warrant earlier...
Four people, who targeted students in a series of robberies in Sheffield city centre, have been sentenced to a total of over eight years in prison. The three...
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a flat in Kensworth. The fire service was called to reports of an alarm...
Officers in Sheffield are asking for your help to identify a man they would like to speak to in connection to an assault in the Totley area of Sheffield. ...
CCTV images of a motorist who could have information that can help Kent Police investigate a robbery have been released. Officers are investigating a report...
A violent youth associated to gangs stabbed a 16-year-old boy to death during rush hour at a busy commuter station has today been convicted of murder. A 17...
Mubinar Rahman, 25, is believed to have posted 104 packages with MDMA in to global destinations. NCA investigators searched his home in Henry Nelson Street...
The Bay CE Secondary school in Sandown on the Isle of Wight alerted parents that a Year 8 cohort student tested positive for coronavirus this week. In a...
Police Fire and Paramedics have all been scrambled to reports of a person fallen into the Great Stour river opposite the Millers Arms in Canterbury this...
A man wanted for dangerous driving was arrested by officers after he attempted to evade capture by driving 80mph in a 30mph zone and mounting pavements...
Anthony Stephenson (pictured) has been jailed for six years after the assault in Newcastle in 2019 Detectives have hailed a Good Samaritan who bravely...
The victim of the shooting in Telford on Tuesday (13 October) has been named as Tamba Momodou, a 20 year-old man from Telford. Four men and two boys have now...
The 18-year-old was sat in a Vauxhall Corsa when he was shot at around 11.45pm on Friday . He turned up at hospital a short time later, where he was treated...
Information is sought after a woman was threatened by the occupants of a van in Dartford. The victim has reported that at around 6.25am on Wednesday 14...
The proactive response unit, which was launched at the start of the week, has taken action against prolific and serious offenders as part of a concerted long...
A suspect has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a man was seriously injured in Dover. Kent Police was called at 9.40am on Tuesday 6 October...
Officers received a report yesterday that the boy had been sexually assaulted in Tredworth Cemetery, Tredworth on Sunday 11 October. A cordon is in place while...
People who have been told to self-isolate through NHS Test and Trace could have their contact details shared with police.
Following a trial at Southwark Crown Court, on Friday, 11 September Diana Danescu, 28 of The Drive, South Woodford, E16, has been found guilty of 16 offences...
The man, aged 24 from Birmingham, was stopped at the Port of Dover on 21 June 2020 after being unable to account for having more than £40,000 in his...
