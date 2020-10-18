 Three men have been rushed to hospital after a triple stabbing in #Poplar, East-London - UKNIP
October 18, 2020
Met Police were called at 7:40pm to Three Colt Street, E14, and found three men suffering stab wounds.

 

Their conditions are not believed to be life threatening.

