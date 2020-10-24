A 16-year-old boy is due in court this morning after Operation Fortitude officers stopped a vehicle in Ludgershall yesterday (22/10).

A BMW was stopped at approximately 5pm as it travelled from the Andover direction into Ludgershall.

Three occupants of the vehicle were searched and a large quantity of suspected class A drugs were located, as well as £1,000 cash and a knife.

A 16-year-old boy who had travelled from London was arrested and later charged with possession of a knife blade in a public place – he has been remanded in custody to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court this morning.

A 32-year-old man from Andover was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and driving whilst disqualified.

A 42-year-old man from Ludgershall was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession of a knife blade in a public place. Both men have been interviewed and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Det Con Mark Welch said: “These arrests and subsequent charge were conducted by officers from Operation Fortitude – our new proactive response unit – working closely with our colleagues in Hampshire Police. It is a good example of how county borders will not prevent us from tackling those intent on travelling into Wiltshire and causing harm.”