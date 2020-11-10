Three people are in custody following police activity in various locations including Swindon and Gloucestershire

A 20-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply Class A and B drugs, violence to secure entry, criminal damage and assault of an emergency worker.

A 50-year-old woman from Swindon has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, while another man aged 27 from Swindon, has been arrested on intentionally assisting an offence.

All have been taken to Gablecross Police Station where they remain in custody.

Acting Det Insp Matt Smith said: “This successful activity followed a lot of hard work and time dedicated to making this possible.

“I’d like to reassure the community that there is no link between this and events in Rodbourne over the weekend and there is no risk to the wider community.

“There will an increase in uniform patrols in the area of Swindon to ensure public safety.

“If you would like to report any criminal activity, please call us on 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.

“I would like to thank those involved and would also encourage members of the community to work with us by providing information that could be vital in our enquiries.

“Alternatively, a