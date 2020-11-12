Three people have been arrested in connection with a robbery in an alleyway near Terminus Road, Littlehampton.

Police responded to a report of two victims being assaulted with spanners by three suspects about 2.30pm on Tuesday (10 November). £40 cash was reported to have been stolen.

The victims – a 37-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman – suffered bruising and minor injuries.

Three suspects – an 18-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys – were arrested on suspicion of robbery. They have been bailed subject to conditions while enquiries are ongoing.

A search was conducted and a number of spanners and a small amount of cannabis were recovered.

The arrests were carried out by teams working under Operation Sceptre, a week of targeted action on violence and knife crime which launched on Monday (9 November).

Sergeant Scott Walters said: “We will not tolerance violence and work tirelessly to remove harmful items from our local communities.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident and it is understood that the victims and suspects may be known to each other.

“We urge anyone with information to make the right call and report it to us online or by calling 101.”