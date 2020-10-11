Three people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened in Bedford last night (Saturday).

At around 9pm officers found a man on Alexandra Road with several stab wounds and immediately administered first aid.

Emergency services attended and the victim – a man in his 20s – was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, where he is in a serious but stable condition.

Two men, one in his 40s and one in his 20s, and a woman in her 30s have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. All three are currently in police custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Emma Langwith from Bedfordshire Police said: “This was a shocking attack, that has left a young man fighting for his life.

“We have made three arrests and are progressing with our enquiries in what we believe is a targeted attack.

“We are asking for anyone who saw the incident or who has any information to come forward so we can piece together the events leading up to this.

“The use of weapons and violence will not be tolerated and we will pursue anyone who thinks otherwise.”

If you have any information, please call 101 or visit our online reporting tool and quote Op Japan.