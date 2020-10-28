Police say that three teenagers have been detained after a 17-year old was stabbed during an altercation in Sheffield on Friday (23 October).
Shortly after 1.40pm, police responded to reports of an altercation in Winn Gardens. The injured teenager had suffered serious stab wounds and is still in hospital. His condition is described as critical but stable.
Detectives have since made three arrests in connection with the incident. An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have both been questioned on suspicion of attempted murder, while another 17-year-old boy was detained on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three have been released on police bail.
If you were in the area on Friday afternoon, or have any information which could assist our officers with their investigation, please contact police on 101. The incident number to quote is 436 of 23 October 2020. We are also keen to hear from any drivers with dash cam footage who were travelling through the area at the time.
Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.