Three year old boy and two others found dead in Brentford Property

An investigation is underway following the deaths of three people in Brentford.

At approximately 12.50am on Tuesday, 6 October officers forced entry to a residential address in Clayponds Lane, Brentford following concerns for the welfare of the occupants.

Inside the address, officers discovered the bodies of a woman, believed to be aged in her 30s, and a boy, believed to be aged three-years-old.

A man, believed aged in his 40s, was found suffering stab injuries. London Ambulance Service attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is thought all three people were known to each other.

Enquiries are underway to inform all next of kin.

Post mortem examinations will be scheduled for all three people in due course.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

At this early stage, officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone who has information that could assist police with their investigation are asked to call 101 ref CAD 7365/6 Oct.