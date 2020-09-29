Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal single vehicle collision in Crowborough on Saturday evening (26 September).



A silver Ford Fiesta on the B2100 Rotherfield Road travelling east to west left the road and hit a wall at about 6.30pm. The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man sadly died at the scene. His two passengers, a 21-year-old man suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital and a 20-year-old man sustained minor injuries.



The road was closed for several hours in both directions while emergency services dealt with the scene.



PC Ian Foxton said: “Tragically a young man has died in this collision and our thoughts are with his family and friends. We are keen to hear from anyone who saw the Ford Fiesta being driven prior to the collision and from anyone who may have dash cam or CCTV footage in the area of the incident.

“We are also aware that there was a dark coloured Landrover that was seen in the area just prior to the collision and would be keen to speak to the occupants of this vehicle who may have witnessed the events leading up to the collision.”

If you can help police with their investigation, email ‪collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk‬ quoting Operation Ives.