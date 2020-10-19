Tributes paid to motorcyclist tragically killed in A29 collision

Richard Adde was riding a black Aprilia motorcycle which collided with a silver Vauxhall Vectra. This caused him to hit a dark coloured Ford Transit which was parked in a layby on the opposite carriageway.

The Aprilia and the Vauxhall had both been travelling northeast towards Whiteways Roundabout when the incident occurred around 2.57pm on Wednesday 14 October.

The 50-year-old, from Portsmouth in Hampshire, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family issued the following tribute to him:

“Richard was a Service Engineer and worked for a local business for 30 years. He was a local lad, who attended Broomfield School, he always lived in the Portsmouth area amongst his family and friends.

“Always smiling and joking, leaving a trail of laughter and love wherever he went. His love of motorcycling brought him great joy.

“He will be remembered as a loyal, larger-than-life character and will be missed so much by all who knew him.”

The driver of the Vauxhall – a 30-year-old man from Storrington – was uninjured. He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police are still appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage which may have captured either of the vehicles prior to the crash, to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Redman.