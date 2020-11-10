Triumph motorbike rider killed in fatal Romney Marsh collision

Witnesses are sought following a fatal road collision in Romney Marsh.

A white Triumph motorbike and a black Volkswagen car collided on the A2070 between Snave and Hamstreet, south of Ashford, at around 10.20am on Sunday 8 November 2020.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a 79-year-old man, who had been riding the motorcycle, was later pronounced deceased.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is appealing for any witnesses to come forward who may have seen the collision or either vehicle travelling in the area from around 10am onwards.

In particular, anyone who was in the area at the time and who has any dashcam footage is urged to contact SCIU on 01622 798538 or email [email protected], quoting reference SM/COJ/097/20.