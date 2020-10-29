Officers have arrested two teenagers following a serious assault in Barnfield Road, Southampton.
Police were called at 12.40am yesterday morning (October 27), by the ambulance service, to a report of a serious assault on Barnfield Road, Southampton.
A 56-year-old man had suffered stab wounds to his neck and stomach following an altercation with two people. He was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment. His injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.
Two 14-year-old boys, both from Southampton, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Both remain in police custody.
Detective Sergeant Will Whale said “We are investigating an attempted murder after a serious assault took place on Barnfield Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
“Although this happened in the very early hours of the morning it was in a residential area and therefore we believe someone may have seen what happened.
“Officers continue to carry out a number of enquiries to establish the exact circumstances in the area today.
“We understand this will cause concern in the local community due to the ages of those allegedly involved. It is really important that we obtain the facts around this case therefore we continue to ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information, that has not yet spoken to us, to get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting 44200416726. All calls will be dealt with in the strictest of confidence.”
Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.